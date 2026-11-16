Christmas Tree Cutting Permits Now Available for Northern Colorado National Forests

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Families across Northern Colorado can once again head into the mountains to find and cut their own Christmas trees as the U.S. Forest Service opens its 2026 holiday tree-cutting season in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

Permits are now available through Recreation.gov for designated areas in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District in Larimer County and the Sulfur Ranger District in Grand County.

Christmas tree cutting began November 7 in the Sulfur Ranger District, while cutting in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District begins Saturday, November 21. Permits remain valid through January 6, 2027.

A Northern Colorado Holiday Tradition

For generations, families have made the trip into Colorado’s national forests to select a Christmas tree, combining a seasonal outing with time spent outdoors.

The Forest Service continues to offer this opportunity through its annual Christmas tree permit program, which allows visitors to harvest trees in authorized areas while following district-specific regulations.

For Larimer County residents, the Canyon Lakes Ranger District offers a nearby opportunity to participate in the tradition. Families planning a trip should review designated cutting areas and permit requirements before heading into the mountains.

How to Get a Christmas Tree Cutting Permit

Permits are available online through Recreation.gov, the federal government’s recreation reservation and permit platform.

Before traveling, visitors should review the applicable ranger district’s cutting regulations, authorized locations, and permit instructions. Mountain weather, snow-covered roads, and changing access conditions can affect travel during the holiday season.

The Forest Service encourages visitors to prepare for winter conditions and follow all permit requirements when selecting and harvesting a tree.

Additional information, including permit details and district-specific guidance, is available on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests Christmas tree permit page.

For Northern Colorado families, the annual program offers another opportunity to celebrate the season while enjoying the region’s public lands.