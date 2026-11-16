Wellington Tour of Lights Invites Homes and Businesses to Shine This Holiday Season

Residents and businesses can register their holiday displays for a community-wide map available November 27 through New Year’s.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Wellington residents and businesses are invited to light up the community this holiday season as the Town of Wellington opens registration for its 2026 Tour of Lights.

The annual holiday initiative showcases decorated homes and businesses throughout Wellington, giving families and visitors an easy way to explore festive displays across town.

Participating locations will be featured on a publicly accessible Google map, allowing residents to plan their own holiday lights tours, discover decorated neighborhoods, and enjoy the creativity of local homeowners and businesses.

The interactive map will launch Friday, November 27, the day after Thanksgiving, and remain available through New Year’s. Additional displays will be added as registrations arrive, and submissions will be accepted through December 22.

Homeowners and business operators interested in participating can register their decorated properties through the town’s online submission form. Whether a display features elaborate lighting arrangements, colorful decorations, or a simple holiday scene, the Tour of Lights offers an opportunity to share the season with neighbors.

The self-guided format allows families to explore participating locations at their own pace, making it an accessible holiday activity throughout the season.

The Tour of Lights is part of Wellington’s broader Home for the Holidays celebrations, which highlight seasonal activities and opportunities for community participation.

How to Participate

Residents and businesses can register their displays using the 2026 Wellington Tour of Lights registration form.

For additional holiday activities and celebrations, visit the Town of Wellington’s Home for the Holidays page.