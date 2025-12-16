Colorado Universal Preschool Opens 2026 Enrollment

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Tuition-free preschool returns for Northern Colorado families, saving thousands before kindergarten

Families across Northern Colorado can now apply for Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program for the 2026–27 school year, with enrollment opening December 9, 2025. The program offers up to 15 hours per week of tuition-free preschool for children in the year before kindergarten, with additional hours available for qualifying families.

Since launching in 2023, the program has served more than 87,000 children statewide and is saving families an average of $6,300 per year in preschool costs. Universal Preschool is open to all eligible families. It includes a wide range of providers—home-based, school-based, and community-based—available throughout Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, Wellington, and surrounding communities.

“Families across the state are saving more than $6,300 per year on free preschool,” Governor Jared Polis said. “Free preschool is serving tens of thousands of children across our state and building a strong foundation for success.”

Families can explore more than 2,000 licensed providers statewide and apply online at https://upk.colorado.gov. After reviewing provider options, families apply, accept a placement match, and complete enrollment directly with their chosen provider. Direct enrollment remains available later in the year, subject to availability.

Key enrollment dates include:

• December 9, 2025: Family registration opens

• February 16, 2026: First matching round

• April 1, 2026: Direct enrollment begins

Support is available at https://help.upk.colorado.gov, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 303-866-5223, with interpretation available in more than 100 languages.

Families are encouraged to apply early to secure preferred preschool placements for the coming school year.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC)