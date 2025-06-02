Clearview Library Kicks Off Colorful Summer of Learning and Fun

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

‘Color Our World’ theme brings art, literacy, and community connection to Northern Colorado families

WINDSOR, Colo. – Families across Northern Colorado are invited to embark on a summer of discovery as the Clearview Library District launches its 2025 Summer Adventure Program, themed Color Our World. The program runs from Monday, June 2, through Friday, August 1, offering creative, engaging, and educational experiences for readers of all ages.

Designed to foster literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement, the Summer Adventure Program features reading challenges, art-based activities, and hands-on events with opportunities to win prizes. Whether you’re young or young at heart, this summer’s theme encourages participants to explore the colorful world around them while building lasting connections through reading and imagination.

“We look forward to our Summer Adventure Program all year long,” said Casey Lansinger-Pierce, Head of Public Services for the district. “Through colorful reading challenges and engaging art-based activities, we’re creating joyful summer experiences that bring our community together.”

The festivities begin on Monday, June 2, in Severance, where participants can take part in a family-friendly Color Run around Blue Spruce Pond, in partnership with runWindsor. The celebration continues in the Severance Library parking lot with a lively foam party and vibrant, interactive activities from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. It’s also the perfect time to register for the program and pick up your Summer Adventure bingo card to start reading and exploring.

Registration opens on June 2 and is available at both the Windsor and Severance Library locations, as well as online.

Register and learn more at clearviewlibrary.org/sap