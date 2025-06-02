Loveland Opens Inclusive Willow Bend Park and Natural Area on June 5

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



New 12-acre park features Loveland’s first universal access playground and connects to a 150-acre natural habitat



Northern Colorado families are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Willow Bend Park and Natural Area in Loveland on Thursday, June 5 — a groundbreaking addition designed to provide inclusive recreational opportunities for all ages and abilities.

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening ceremony, which begins at 3 p.m. and includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Willow Bend Park, located just west of downtown Loveland, was thoughtfully designed to serve individuals with disabilities, along with their families, friends, and caregivers.

Willow Bend Park Rendering (Graphic Courtesy Loveland Parks and Recreation)

The 12-acre park includes a play field, a large picnic pavilion, a sports court, and year-round restrooms. Its highlight is a fully accessible, shaded playground—Loveland’s first of its kind—recognized as a Playcore National Demonstration Site. In acknowledgment of its inclusive design, the park recently earned the Award for Advancing Diversity and Social Change from the American Planning Association’s Colorado Chapter.

Adjacent to the park is the expansive Willow Bend Natural Area, offering over 150 acres of preserved habitat, walking trails, wildlife viewing areas, an accessible fishing dock, and an environmental education amphitheater. A 1.7-mile paved recreation trail now connects the area to downtown Loveland, creating new multimodal access for residents and visitors.

Willow Bend Park Rendering (Graphic Courtesy Loveland Parks and Recreation)

The park and natural area were primarily funded through Capital Expansion Fees from the city’s 2023 and 2024 budgets, with no impact on Loveland’s general fund. Additional support was provided by $2.38 million in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado and the Land and Water Conservation Fund for park development, as well as over $2 million in Colorado Department of Transportation grants for trail construction.

To view the full schedule of grand opening events and learn more, visit lovgov.org/willowbend.

Information provided by the City of Loveland Parks & Recreation Department.