Colorado Farm Show Brings Agriculture and Education to Greeley

Long-running event highlights Northern Colorado’s agricultural legacy, innovation, and student scholarships

Northern Colorado’s agricultural roots and future will be on full display when the Colorado Farm Show returns to Greeley January 27–29, drawing tens of thousands of visitors, exhibitors, and volunteers to one of the nation’s oldest and largest farm shows.

Hosted in Weld County—recognized as the fourth-largest agriculture-producing county in the United States—the three-day event takes place at Island Grove Regional Park. Organizers expect more than 30,000 attendees this year, with nearly 350 agriculture-related exhibits showcasing products, services, and machinery from across the region.

The Colorado Farm Show began in 1964 with just 30 exhibitors and has grown steadily over six decades into a cornerstone event for Northern Colorado’s agricultural economy. Farmers, ranchers, ag businesses, and industry professionals attend each year, but the show is also open to the general public, offering a hands-on look at modern agriculture and its role in daily life.

Volunteers with deep ties to agriculture play a central role in making the event possible, continuing a tradition rooted in community service and agricultural excellence.

Admission to the Colorado Farm Show is free. Parking is available for $5 per vehicle, with proceeds benefiting scholarships for students pursuing college degrees in agriculture-related fields. To date, the show has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships, helping support the next generation of agricultural leaders.

A full schedule of events, exhibitor information, and additional details about the 2026 Colorado Farm Show are available at https://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

