Mountain Lion Safety Reminder Follows Tragic Estes Park Incident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officials urge continued awareness as residents recreate in Northern Colorado

A recent, tragic mountain lion incident near Estes Park has prompted local and state agencies to remind Northern Colorado residents and visitors about practical steps they can take to reduce wildlife risks while living and recreating in mountain communities.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency responsible for wildlife management and response in Colorado, emphasized that while it is not possible to eliminate all risk when sharing landscapes with wildlife, awareness and preparation can significantly reduce danger to people and pets. Mountain lions can be active at any time of day, but encounters are more likely from dusk through dawn.

State wildlife officials recommend several key safety practices for anyone spending time outdoors in lion habitat. These include staying alert to surroundings, avoiding headphones or anything that limits awareness, and recreating in groups whenever possible. Children should stay between adults, and dogs should remain on leash with close supervision, particularly during low-light hours.

Additional guidance includes using bright lights at night, making noise to avoid surprising wildlife, and keeping pets close. If a mountain lion is encountered, individuals should stand tall, make themselves appear larger, make noise, back away slowly, and never run. Being prepared to defend oneself if necessary is also advised. Reducing attractants around homes, such as feeding wildlife or allowing dense cover near residences, can further lower the chance of encounters.

Local officials expressed gratitude for the coordinated response and ongoing support from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Estes Park Police Department, the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and the Larimer County Natural Resources Rangers.

For questions or concerns about mountain lions or wildlife safety, the public is encouraged to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife directly, as the primary resource for wildlife guidance and education. While wildlife encounters remain rare, officials say staying informed helps Northern Colorado residents recreate more safely while continuing to share the region’s landscapes with native animals.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Larimer County Natural Resources, with guidance from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.