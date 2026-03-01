Spring Holistic Fair Marks 25 Years at The Ranch

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weekend event in Loveland features local vendors, intuitive arts, wellness services and food drive for Larimer County

Community members from across Northern Colorado are invited to explore alternative approaches to health, wellness, and personal growth during the 25th annual Spring Holistic Fair, set for March 7 and 8 at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

The two-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Pedersen Toyota Center South Hall, 5280 Arena Circle. Organizers say the fair brings together regional practitioners, artisans, and wellness professionals to create a space focused on body, mind, spirit, and environmental awareness.

(Photo courtesy Belu Olisa Holistic Fairs)

Attendees can explore astrology, tarot, palmistry, clairvoyant readings, aura portraits, and psychic development classes. Healing modalities will include massage, Reiki, reflexology, energy balancing, and biofeedback. Vendors will also offer crystals and gemstones, natural skin care products, aromatherapy items, nutritional supplements, and handcrafted art.

Organizers encourage attendees to reconnect with friends, meet new people, and learn about topics such as soul contracts, spirit guides, and holistic wellness practices. Free lectures and door prizes will be offered throughout the weekend.

(Photo courtesy Belu Olisa Holistic Fairs)

The fair will also support the Food Bank for Larimer County by collecting canned food and non-perishable donations. Visitors who bring two qualifying items will receive $1 off admission. Most-needed items include peanut butter, canned meat and fish, whole-grain cereal, pasta, brown rice, macaroni and cheese, diapers, and hygiene products. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for the full weekend. Advance online ticket sales begin February 16 at noon, with a $1 processing fee. Tickets will also be available at the door for cash or check only. As of 2024, The Ranch uses paid parking signage; however, complimentary parking will be provided for this event in Lots A through E. Attendees should not pay at the lot kiosks and will instead verify their license plate at the fair entrance.

(Photo courtesy Belu Olisa Holistic Fairs)

More information, including exhibitor registration and the full directory, is available at https://holistic-fairs.com/spring-fair/spring-fair-information.

Attribution: Information provided by Spring Holistic Fair organizers.