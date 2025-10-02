Columbine Health Systems Skilled Nursing Facilities Transition to New Management

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Cottonwood Healthcare to manage five Fort Collins and Windsor rehabilitation communities

FORT COLLINS – After more than five decades of leading senior care in Northern Colorado, Columbine Health Systems has announced a major transition for its skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. Beginning December 1, 2025, Utah-based Cottonwood Healthcare will assume management of five Columbine communities.

The change includes Centre Avenue Health & Rehab, Columbine West Health & Rehabilitation, and Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation in Fort Collins, along with Columbine Commons Health & Rehab and its connected Assisted Living facility in Windsor.

Services and staff remain unchanged

Columbine Health Systems emphasized that only these skilled nursing and rehab facilities will undergo a management shift. All other Columbine communities and businesses will continue as usual. Employees at the affected locations will retain their jobs and seniority, and services will continue without interruption.

A legacy of care in Northern Colorado

Columbine Health Systems founder Bob Wilson, who opened his first facility in 1970, expressed confidence in the transition.

“Cottonwood Healthcare is well-equipped to take Columbine Health Systems to the next level,” Wilson said. “They share many of the same values as Columbine and are committed to maintaining the culture and excellence that define our company.”

CEO Paul Benigni echoed that sentiment, assuring families and residents that the organization’s commitment to compassionate care remains firm.

“Our primary focus during this transition is the seamless continuation of care for every resident,” Benigni said. “The health, safety, and happiness of our residents remain our collective top priority.”

A new chapter for Northern Colorado seniors

For 55 years, Columbine has been a cornerstone of senior services in the region, offering a full continuum of care from patio homes to home health, medical equipment, and therapy services. This new partnership with Cottonwood Healthcare marks what leaders call a “new chapter” in continuing that mission.

For more about Columbine Health Systems and its services, visit columbinehealth.com.