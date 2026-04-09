Wolf Fest Brings Local Music to Campus

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Live performances, vendors, and community energy fill a day at Front Range Community College

Fort Collins will come alive with music and community spirit on Monday, April 13, as Wolf Fest takes over the Front Range Community College Larimer Campus.

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Running throughout the day, the festival features a lineup of student and staff bands, local performers, and vendors from both inside and outside the college. Among the performers, Dominick Antonelli will take the stage from 11:30 a.m. to noon, offering a midday set as part of the larger celebration.

With live music stretching into the late afternoon and a mix of crafts and community booths, Wolf Fest invites residents to spend time on campus, discover local talent, and connect with others in a relaxed, open-air setting.

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