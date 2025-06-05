Creamy Comfort, Delivered: A Weeknight Win with Passanante’s Chicken Penne

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Premium ingredients, zero grocery store chaos — this pasta dish turned an ordinary evening into something special

After a long day of chasing deadlines and juggling parenthood, I wasn’t looking to impress anyone. But with Passanante’s Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Chicken Penne on the table, I did.

The Publisher’s Plate: Pasta Night, Reinvented

As a busy dad and publisher, I’ve always chased the elusive trifecta: fast, healthy, and genuinely delicious. More often than not, something’s got to give. But last week, something unexpected happened — I made a gourmet-quality meal in under 30 minutes, and it felt effortless.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



It wasn’t a fluke. It was Passanante’s.

This wasn’t a meal kit with prep work and stress. It wasn’t takeout with a mystery ingredient list. This was fresh-frozen, restaurant-quality food, delivered right to my door and ready when I needed it.

This Week’s Feature: Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Chicken Penne

You can find the full recipe at homefoodservices.com, and I’ll tell you right now — it’s worth bookmarking.

It starts with tender, pre-portioned chicken breast from Passanante’s, seared to a golden crisp in olive oil. Add to that sliced mushrooms, vibrant asparagus, a splash of white wine, and a dollop of cream cheese to build a rich sauce that clings to every bite of penne pasta. I finished mine with grated parmesan and a little fresh basil from my garden.

The result? Silky, savory, with a touch of earthiness from the mushrooms and a bright snap from the asparagus. My kids licked their plates clean, and I didn’t even have to bribe them with dessert.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Quick and Easy – Ready in under 30 minutes, perfect for busy evenings.

– Ready in under 30 minutes, perfect for busy evenings. Flavor-Packed – A delicious combination of creamy, garlicky, and savory goodness.

– A delicious combination of creamy, garlicky, and savory goodness. Nutritious – Asparagus and mushrooms add a wholesome touch.

– Asparagus and mushrooms add a wholesome touch. Comforting & Satisfying – The rich sauce pairs beautifully with tender pasta and juicy chicken.

Ingredients You’ll Need

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced

8 oz penne pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

How to Make Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Chicken Penne

Step 1: Cook the Pasta

‍Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the penne according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Step 2: Sauté the Chicken

‍Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Season the sliced chicken breasts with salt and pepper, then cook until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Step 3: Cook the Vegetables

‍In the same pan, add the mushrooms, asparagus, and garlic. Sauté for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender and fragrant.

Step 4: Make the Creamy Sauce

‍Pour in the heavy cream, chicken broth, and Parmesan cheese, stirring to combine. Let the sauce simmer for 3-4 minutes until slightly thickened.

Step 5: Combine Everything

‍Add the cooked chicken and penne pasta back into the pan, tossing everything together to coat in the creamy sauce. Let it cook for another 2 minutes to heat through.

Step 6: Serve and Enjoy

‍Garnish with fresh parsley and serve immediately. Pair it with a side of garlic bread or a crisp salad for a complete meal!

Tips for the Best Creamy Chicken Penne

Don’t overcook the asparagus – Keep it crisp for the best texture.

– Keep it crisp for the best texture. Use freshly grated Parmesan – It melts better and enhances the flavor.

– It melts better and enhances the flavor. Make it lighter – Swap heavy cream for half-and-half for a lighter dish.

– Swap heavy cream for half-and-half for a lighter dish. Add extra flavor – A pinch of red pepper flakes adds a nice kick.

This Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Chicken Penne is a comforting and flavorful dish that brings restaurant-quality flavors to your home kitchen. Enjoy it with family and friends, and savor every creamy, garlicky bite!

You’ve read the story. Now taste the difference!

Try It For Yourself

Interested in home-delivered, high-quality food that fits your lifestyle?

📞 Request a Free Menu Consultation Today

No pressure. No obligation. Just a personalized conversation to explore how Passanante’s can work for you.

Want to try this restaurant-quality food at home?

See What’s Cooking

🎬 Read the latest articles in The Publisher’s Plate



The Publisher’s Plate

Where food meets family — and every bite tells a story.