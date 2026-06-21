Platte River Partners on Virtual Power Plant Initiative

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

EnergyHub agreement expands customer energy programs across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Platte River Power Authority has selected EnergyHub to help develop a virtual power plant (VPP), a key part of the utility’s strategy to support a growing renewable energy portfolio while maintaining grid reliability.

Community Message

A VPP links customer-owned devices such as smart thermostats, electric vehicle chargers, and batteries into a coordinated network that can help balance electricity demand. While individual adjustments may be small, the combined impact can help lower costs and improve system flexibility.

“We’re pleased to formalize the partnership between Platte River and EnergyHub as we continue to make progress on the VPP,” said Paul Davis, Platte River’s director of distributed energy resources.

EnergyHub provides software that allows utilities to manage distributed energy resources and coordinate customer participation in energy programs.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Planning for the VPP has been underway since 2025 with input from Platte River, EnergyHub, and staff from the utility’s owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.

The first customer program is expected to launch in late summer and will focus on smart thermostats. An electric vehicle charging management program is planned later this year. Both will be offered through Efficiency Works, the regional energy-efficiency partnership between Platte River and its owner communities.

“A massive amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to develop effective programs for customers,” said Bryce Brady, Platte River’s manager of distributed energy solutions.

EnergyHub will also provide software known as a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), which helps utilities monitor and coordinate connected devices. Platte River officials say these tools will become increasingly important as renewable energy and customer-owned technologies continue to grow.

As the VPP expands, customers will have additional opportunities to support grid reliability, make better use of renewable energy, and manage electricity consumption through Efficiency Works programs.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s energy landscape is evolving quickly. North Forty News is committed to helping readers understand how new technologies and utility programs affect our communities and daily lives.



Support independent local journalism with a subscription: Northern Colorado’s energy landscape is evolving quickly. North Forty News is committed to helping readers understand how new technologies and utility programs affect our communities and daily lives.Support independent local journalism with a subscription: https://northfortynews.com/trial

Source: Platte River Power Authority