Fort Collins Sets July 4 Celebration Plans

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City Park event will feature fireworks, live music, family activities, and special history exhibits marking major anniversaries

Fort Collins residents can look forward to a full day of Independence Day festivities on July 4, as the City of Fort Collins and Elevations Credit Union prepare a community celebration featuring live music, family activities, historical exhibits, food vendors, and a fireworks display over Sheldon Lake.

Community Message

This year’s event carries added significance as organizers incorporate activities recognizing the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 150th anniversary of Colorado. Community partners from across Fort Collins will help bring history to life through interactive exhibits and educational displays throughout City Park.

In addition to longtime traditions such as the FireKracker 5K, Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament, trolley rides, food trucks, and live entertainment, attendees can explore a Touch-A-Truck area and a new “Walk Through History” experience. The historical showcase will include reenactors, a Liberty 250 exhibit, a Field of Honor presented in partnership with the Breakfast Rotary Club, and other family-friendly activities.

Live music throughout the afternoon and evening will feature performances by The Robin Lewis Band, Salsa Forte, and The Pamlico Sound. The celebration concludes with fireworks, which begin at approximately 9:35 p.m.

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The day’s schedule includes:

7:30 a.m. — FireKracker 5K and Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament

11 a.m.–3 p.m. — Elevations Credit Union Family Fun Zone

11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Touch-A-Truck and Walk Through History

11 a.m.–9 p.m. — Food trucks

Noon–4 p.m. — City Park Pool special hours

Noon–5 p.m. — Free trolley rides

3:30–8:30 p.m. — Live music performances

9:35 p.m. — Fireworks over Sheldon Lake

Residents living near City Park should expect road closures, increased traffic, and parking impacts throughout the day. City officials encourage attendees to review transportation and parking information before arriving.

Additional event details, transportation updates, and road closure information are available at FortCollins.gov/July4th.

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Attribution: City of Fort Collins