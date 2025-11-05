Loveland Man Arrested for Larimer County Justice Center Bomb Hoax

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators say the fake device was meant to disrupt court proceedings in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Loveland man has been arrested more than two years after a suspicious device prompted an evacuation and court shutdown at the Larimer County Justice Center.

In the early morning hours of July 31, 2023, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and other local law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a possible explosive device outside the Justice Center at 201 Laporte Avenue in Fort Collins. Nearby businesses were evacuated or ordered to shelter in place while the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad safely removed the device.

After further examination, technicians determined the object had been deliberately designed to appear as an improvised explosive — complete with wiring and road flares — but posed no real threat.

LCSO investigators, working alongside the FBI, spent more than two years tracing the origins of the hoax. Their efforts led to the arrest of Harold West, 43, of Loveland, who investigators believe planted the fake device in an attempt to delay a scheduled court hearing that day.

West was taken into custody on November 4, 2025, and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (Class 4 Felony)

Possession or Use of Explosive or Incendiary Device Components – Hoax (Class 5 Felony)

Obstructing Government Operations (Class 2 Misdemeanor)

“Justice is a cornerstone of society, and protecting this process from disruption is extremely important to us,” said Captain Bobby Moll, head of the LCSO Investigations Division. “Our investigators worked together with the FBI for years to find answers in this case. Partnerships like this are vital to public safety in our region.”

The Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to several agencies, including Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police, Johnstown Police, Poudre Fire Authority, UCHealth EMS, the FBI, ATF, and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, for their assistance.

The charges are allegations only. West is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Learn more about ongoing LCSO investigations and regional safety updates at larimersheriff.org.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office