New Property Tax Benefits for Larimer County Seniors, Veterans, and Gold Star Spouses in 2025

Larimer County homeowners, including seniors, disabled veterans, and Gold Star spouses, are set to benefit from significant changes to Colorado’s property tax exemptions in 2025. These updates aim to honor veterans’ sacrifices and provide relief to seniors who’ve moved within the state.

Expanded Senior Homestead Exemption for 2025

Starting in 2025, Colorado residents who relocated their primary residence within the state between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2024, will now be eligible for the Senior Homestead Exemption. Previously, seniors who moved lost access to this benefit.

“This new provision ensures seniors who move to be closer to family or access essential services won’t lose their property tax savings,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck.

The Senior Homestead Exemption reduces property taxes on up to 50% of the first $200,000 in home value for qualifying homeowners aged 65 or older. Applications for the updated exemption will be accepted by the Larimer County Assessor’s Office from January 2, 2025, to March 15, 2025.

Changes to Disabled Veteran and Gold Star Spouse Exemptions

The Disabled Veteran and Gold Star Spouse Exemption has also been enhanced, following voter approval of a 2024 ballot measure. Veterans with “unemployability status,” as determined by the Department of Veterans Affairs, will now qualify for the same benefits as those with a 100% permanent disability. This change offers equitable relief to a broader group of disabled veterans and their families.

Gold Star Spouses—surviving spouses of veterans who died due to service-related disabilities—remain eligible under the exemption.

Applications for these exemptions open on January 2, 2025, with a deadline of July 1, 2025.

How to Apply

Application forms and instructions for both the Senior Homestead Exemption and the Disabled Veteran and Gold Star Spouse Exemption are available on the Larimer County Senior and Disabled Veteran webpage. For further assistance, contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-498-7050 or email [email protected].

These updates provide meaningful financial relief to those who have served their country and community, as well as to seniors navigating life transitions within Colorado.