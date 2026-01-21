Laporte Unveils New Community Library Space

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A nonprofit arts hub opens an art-focused, read-in library to serve Laporte and surrounding rural communities

Laporte is gaining a new community gathering place for readers and artists alike with the opening of the Brinks Reference Loft and Library, a project led by the Northern Colorado Artist Community to bring a dedicated library space to a town that has long lacked one.

The idea took shape when board member Karen John noticed Laporte did not have a community library and set out to change that. After more than three years of planning, the nonprofit has transformed available space into a welcoming, read-in-only library designed to support literacy, creativity, and connection.

John’s background teaching struggling readers in public schools helped seed the collection. Her personal library of children’s books became the foundation, and community donations quickly expanded the shelves to include art history, hands-on guides across multiple media, and books exploring the work of master artists. Nearly 800 art books have been donated, evolving the space into a robust reference library for visual, performing, and craft arts.

Brinks Reference Library (Photo courtesy Northern Colorado Artist Community)

To balance the collection, the nonprofit has also begun expanding children’s and adult classics. Proceeds from a holiday festival funded the purchase of additional titles in December, with long-term goals that include acquiring Caldecott Medal and Newbery Medal winners alongside classic novels. Organizers emphasize that children’s literature is meant for readers of all ages.

For now, the library will operate as a read-in-only space while a checkout system is developed. The loft features tables, chairs, and comfortable seating where visitors can read or experiment with techniques described in the art books. Additional seating is available downstairs, along with a coffee and tea station. Accessibility has been a priority, with donated wheelchairs, a walker, and a chairlift available to assist visitors.

Phase Two of the project is already underway thanks to a generous donation from the Brinks family, longtime Laporte residents and local veterinarians. The next phase will add shelving and continue to grow collections of art and craft titles, award-winning children’s books, and classics. The nonprofit plans to share the resource with nearby rural and mountain communities, including Bellvue, Buckeye, Waverly, and Rist Canyon.

Organizers envision the space hosting family reading time, quiet mornings for adults, book club discussions, and small art classes—strengthening Laporte’s role as a cultural hub in Northern Colorado.

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of Phase One of the Brinks Reference Loft and Library on February 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 3121 Kintzley Court in Laporte. The evening will include a guest speaker, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a look at the Phase One library, and a three-dimensional model of the completed vision, followed by refreshments and time to explore the collection.

Source: Northern Colorado Artist Community