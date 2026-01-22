Larimer County Warns of Real Estate Scams

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officials urge property owners and agents to watch for fraud targeting mortgage-free homes and estates

Larimer County officials are warning residents and real estate professionals about a rise in sophisticated real estate scams targeting property owners and buyers across Northern Colorado.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are posing as property owners, attorneys, or representatives of estates to fraudulently sell homes—often focusing on properties that are mortgage-free or where the owner has passed away. Real estate agents may receive convincing calls or digital documents designed to rush a sale and bypass in-person safeguards.

Authorities say common red flags include pressure for a quick sale, sometimes below market value; insistence on handling the transaction entirely online; and the use of fake identification documents paired with publicly available parcel information. In some cases, forged paperwork is presented to county offices to alter property titles. If documents appear properly notarized, officials note, offices may be legally required to accept them, making prevention and early detection critical.

Scammers may also push to use a specific title company that is part of the fraudulent scheme, rather than one selected by the listing agent or buyer.

Residents who suspect fraud are urged to stop all interaction immediately and report the situation to local law enforcement. Officials also recommend that property owners enroll in the Recording Activity Notification program offered by the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The service alerts owners by email when activity occurs on their property records, allowing legitimate owners to quickly flag unauthorized changes.

Local authorities emphasize that community awareness is the strongest defense and encourage residents to share information with family members, especially those managing estates or vacant properties.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office