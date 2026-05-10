Boaters Rescued At Horsetooth Reservoir

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick-changing weather and strong winds create dangerous conditions on Northern Colorado waters

Multiple water rescues unfolded Saturday evening at Horsetooth Reservoir after a canoe capsized near South Bay, prompting a large emergency response from regional agencies and private boaters.

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According to the Poudre Fire Authority, crews from Stations 4, 5, 7, and 9 responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. alongside the Larimer County Rangers and UCHealth after reports of boaters struggling to reach shore in the water near South Bay.

Before emergency crews could fully reach the scene, a private boater nearby spotted the swimmers and rescued them from the water. While responders were still handling that incident, two additional calls came in reporting more people needing assistance getting back to shore.

Officials credited the coordinated response between emergency crews and private citizens for helping prevent injuries or fatalities.

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The incident also serves as another reminder of how quickly conditions can shift on Northern Colorado reservoirs during the spring and summer recreation season. Sudden wind gusts and rapidly changing weather can make it difficult for paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, and other small watercraft to remain upright or safely return to shore.

Emergency officials urged anyone heading onto the water to check weather forecasts before launching and to keep watching the skies throughout the day. They also reminded visitors to always wear a personal flotation device and to use a leash while paddleboarding.

As boating traffic at Horsetooth Reservoir increases heading into warmer weather, water safety officials say preparation and awareness remain critical to avoiding dangerous situations.

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Attribution: Source information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.