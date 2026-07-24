Larimer County Housing Market Offers New Opportunities for Prepared Buyers

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Credit Union of Colorado says stable prices and flexible financing create openings despite affordability challenges

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After years of low inventory and fierce competition, Larimer County’s housing market is becoming more balanced, giving homebuyers more opportunities to enter the market with the right preparation.

Community Message

According to the Colorado Association of REALTORS®, home inventory in Larimer County remains somewhat limited but has improved from previous years. Home prices have stayed relatively stable while buyer demand continues at a steady pace, creating a more predictable environment for prospective homeowners.

“Mortgage and housing market conditions continue to evolve, but opportunities still exist for buyers who are informed and prepared,” said Chad Wilcox, senior vice president of lending for Credit Union of Colorado. “While affordability challenges remain, many buyers are finding opportunities in a stable market.”

Wilcox said buyers benefit from working with local mortgage professionals who understand neighborhood trends, financing options, and affordability challenges unique to Northern Colorado.

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Credit Union of Colorado encourages prospective buyers to prepare before beginning their home search by:

Getting pre-approved to understand purchasing power.

Improving credit before applying for a mortgage.

Budgeting for taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other housing expenses.

Planning for closing costs, moving expenses, and emergency savings.

Comparing mortgage products to find the best fit.

The credit union offers several financing options designed to improve affordability, including 100% financing programs, mortgages without private mortgage insurance for qualified borrowers, 40-year mortgage options, and seller assistance programs that may help cover down payments or closing costs.

“There is no one-size-fits-all mortgage,” Wilcox said. “Early planning and financial guidance can help buyers feel more confident when the right opportunity comes along.”

Credit Union of Colorado serves members through 19 full-service locations statewide and offers digital banking services, including mobile banking, remote check deposit, and access to more than 50,000 fee-free ATMs. The member-owned financial institution has served Colorado residents for more than 85 years and manages more than $2 billion in assets.

Prospective buyers can learn more about available mortgage programs and connect with a local loan originator through Credit Union of Colorado’s home loan resources.

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