Body Found Near Harmony and Ziegler Under Investigation

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emergency crews responded Friday morning after a body was discovered near retaining ponds in southeast Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday morning near the retaining ponds at Harmony Road and Ziegler Road in southeast Fort Collins.

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According to Fort Collins Police, officers and emergency personnel responded to the area around 6:30 a.m. on July 24. Authorities confirmed a body was found but said there are no additional details at this time regarding the individual’s identity or the manner of death.

Poudre Fire Authority initially responded to what was reported as a water rescue near the 2900 block of East Harmony Road. A short time later, the agency announced Fort Collins Police had released its crews from the scene and directed the public to police for further information.

Motorists traveling through the area Friday morning were asked to follow directions from emergency personnel and use detours as needed while the investigation continued.

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Fort Collins Police have not announced whether foul play is suspected. The investigation remains active.

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Source: Fort Collins Police and Poudre Fire Authority.