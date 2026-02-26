Historic Vote Merges Three Conservation Districts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Landowners across parts of Northern Colorado and the Front Range have cast a historic vote to merge three conservation districts into one unified organization, forming the new Mountain View Conservation District.

The February 3 special election consolidated the Platte Valley, Southeast Weld, and West Adams conservation districts into a single entity serving Adams, Broomfield, Jefferson, Morgan, and Weld counties. Supporters say the merger will create clearer boundaries, stronger coordination, and more efficient delivery of conservation services across the region.

“Consolidation of the districts creates a unified and clear role of conservation for our region,” said Dalton Crisman, former president of the West Adams Conservation District. He said the merger will reduce confusion about district lines and available programs while allowing staff, resources, and facilities to be shared more effectively. Leaders also expect less duplication of work and more streamlined programming for landowners.

Conservation districts are local, non-regulatory governments that provide technical assistance, education, and financial support to help protect soil, water, and other natural resources. For agricultural producers and rural landowners in Weld and Morgan counties, the unified structure is intended to simplify access to conservation planning and cost-share programs.

The Colorado State Conservation Board will continue to provide funding, training, and leadership support to the new district. The board operates within the Colorado Department of Agriculture and partners with 72 conservation districts statewide to strengthen local stewardship efforts.

Under state law, supervisors from the former districts will now form an organizational board. Within six months, they are tasked with appointing the Mountain View Conservation District’s first five-member board to guide policy and programming.

Supporters say the historic merger positions the new district to better address water resilience, land stewardship, and long-term environmental challenges facing Colorado’s agricultural communities.

Attribution: Colorado State Conservation Board