Larimer County Updates Wildfire Protection Plan, Seeks Public Input

Five-year Community Wildfire Protection Plan refresh focuses on countywide resilience and preparedness

Larimer County residents are being asked to review and comment on a proposed update to the county’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan, a guiding document designed to strengthen wildfire preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery across Northern Colorado.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Larimer County faces a higher wildfire likelihood than more than 92 percent of counties nationwide. In response, the 2025 update to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan aims to take a comprehensive, countywide approach to reducing risk and improving resilience before, during, and after wildfires.

The plan, coordinated by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, is reviewed every five years and serves as an overarching framework rather than a list of specific projects or locations. While it does not identify individual communities or mitigation efforts, it is designed to support more localized wildfire protection plans and to provide coverage for areas without one.

County officials note that having an approved Community Wildfire Protection Plan is often required for communities to qualify for state and federal wildfire mitigation grants. The countywide plan helps ensure those opportunities remain accessible throughout Larimer County, particularly for rural and unincorporated areas.

Community members are encouraged to read the updated plan and share feedback during the public comment period, which runs from January 30 through February 13, 2026. The full document and comment form are available at https://www.larimer.gov/supportive-services/emergency-services.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office