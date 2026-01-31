Best Lawn on the Block Workshop

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Learn how to build a healthier, more sustainable Colorado lawn with guidance from a CSU Extension expert.

Northern Colorado homeowners looking to improve their lawns without wasting water or overusing chemicals can get practical, science-based advice at Best Lawn on the Block, a Saturday morning workshop at Fort Collins Nursery.

The class is led by Alison O’Connor, horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension in Larimer County. O’Connor will cover the fundamentals of lawn care in Colorado’s challenging climate, including mowing practices, fertilization, irrigation strategies, and turfgrass species that require fewer inputs. The session is designed to help residents sort through conflicting lawn care advice and focus on sustainable, realistic approaches that work locally.

The workshop runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 31, at Fort Collins Nursery, 2121 East Mulberry Street. Registration is $18.

