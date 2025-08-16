Loveland Community Sought for Return of Valuable Items Mistakenly Donated to Arc Thrift

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police and thrift store unite in heartfelt “pay-it-forward” mission to locate rightful owner.

LOVELAND, Colo. — In a small act of goodwill turned community mission, valuable belongings were accidentally donated to the ARC Thrift Store in Loveland earlier this year. Police and store staff are now calling on residents across Northern Colorado to help reunite the property with its owner.

On January 16, 2025, shortly after lunch, a person dropped off a couple of small bags of donations at the ARC Thrift Store at 3131 N. Garfield Avenue. The items were placed in storage, awaiting inspection.

Weeks later, during a routine review, staff found highly valuable possessions concealed within a box hidden in one of the bags. Convinced it was an unintended donation, they alerted management—and the Loveland Police Department quickly became involved.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives identified a possible donor: someone driving a dark-colored, newer-model Hyundai Palisade—potentially maroon—with a black Colorado custom plate (unverified).

Loveland Police released this surveillance image of a dark-colored Hyundai Palisade and its driver, believed to have accidentally donated valuable items to the ARC Thrift Store on January 16, 2025. Officials stress this is not a criminal case and are asking for the community’s help in locating the individual. (Photo provided by ARC)

Police emphasize this is not a criminal case but a community-driven effort of compassion and integrity. “To say it’s a treasure is an understatement… the employee’s response was commendable, and we want to get it back to its rightful owner,” said Officer Chris Padgett.

How You Can Help

If you or someone you know matches this description, please ask them to contact the Loveland Police Department as soon as possible at (970) 667-2151. Even small leads could lead to a profoundly rewarding conclusion.

This is one of those feel-good local stories that goes beyond headlines—it’s about community integrity, kindness, and doing the right thing.

Visit northfortynews.com for the whole story and join us in celebrating neighborly goodwill in Northern Colorado.

Information provided by the Loveland Police Department and arc Thrift Store management.