Teenager Killed in Greeley Park Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police Seek Information After Fatal Centennial Park Incident

GREELEY, Colo. — An 18-year-old male is dead following a shooting at Centennial Park in Greeley on the evening of August 14.

Police say officers responded to the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue around 8 p.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to North Colorado Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to witnesses, a fight occurred between occupants of a red truck and a gray sedan before shots were fired. The suspect, described as a Caucasian male, fled the scene in the gray sedan.

Authorities emphasize that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The Greeley Police Department is actively investigating and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at [email protected] or call (970) 350-9682.

Source: Greeley Police Department