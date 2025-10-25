Loveland Updates Payment Addresses for Utilities, Sales Tax, and Pulse Customers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. (Oct. 24, 2025) – The City of Loveland is updating its payment processing system, impacting customers of Loveland Utilities, Sales Tax, and Pulse. Beginning the week of October 31, all billing and remittance payments will be processed through a new vendor, requiring residents and businesses to update their payment addresses to ensure timely transactions.

Effective Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, all utility bill payments should be mailed to the following address:

City of Loveland Utilities

PO Box 202152

Dallas, TX 75320-2152

City officials say they do not anticipate any delays for payments sent on time. Questions about utility billing can be directed to [email protected] or by calling 970-962-2111.

Sales Tax Payment Changes

For City of Loveland Sales Tax customers, the new payment address takes effect Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Paper filers should update their records to:

City of Loveland Sales Tax

PO Box 202126

Dallas, TX 75320-2126

Online filers using Citizen Access must notify their banks of a new Originator ID number: 1846000609 before Oct. 31. While processing delays could temporarily trigger failure-to-file notices, no late fees will be assessed during the transition. Questions may be sent to [email protected] or by calling 970-962-2708.

Pulse Customer Payments

Pulse, the city’s community-owned internet and communications service, will also transition to a new address effective Monday, Nov. 3, 2025:

City of Loveland Pulse

PO Box 202148

Dallas, TX 75320-2148

Pulse customers can reach customer service at 970-541-4990 for assistance.

These updates are part of Loveland’s continued effort to modernize its billing systems and improve efficiency across departments.

For complete details and ongoing updates, visit LovGov.org.

Source: City of Loveland