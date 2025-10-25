Weld County Investigators Seek Information Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash Near Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Detectives ask for community assistance to piece together events leading up to the Oct. 19 incident

WELD COUNTY – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate the events leading up to a fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old pedestrian Talia Rodriguez near the Greeley-Weld Airport early Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. on October 19 at the intersection of Weld County Road 60.5 and Weld County Road 47. The vehicle involved struck Rodriguez, resulting in fatal injuries.

While the Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash, WCSO detectives are focusing on the hours before the incident to determine whether any criminal activity occurred before the collision.

Detectives are asking anyone who had contact with Talia Rodriguez on the night of October 18 or early morning of October 19 to come forward.

Members of the public can share information by contacting Detective Kayla McKinney at (970) 815-1792. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or by emailing [email protected].

Anyone who directly witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at (303) 239-4501 and reference case VC250386.

For ongoing updates and official statements, visit weldsheriff.com.

Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.