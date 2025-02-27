Northern Colorado Law Enforcement Cracks Down on Commercial Vehicle Safety in Multi-Agency Operation

Fort Collins, CO – A multi-agency traffic enforcement operation on February 20, 2025, led by Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), in collaboration with the Colorado State Patrol and Port of Entry, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Timnath Police Department, and Windsor Police Department, focused on addressing critical safety violations and ensuring compliance among commercial motor vehicles traveling through Northern Colorado.

Commercial Vehicle inspection (Photo by Fort Collins Police)

The nine-hour operation, which included five fixed and mobile Port of Entry checkpoints, resulted in:

3,800 commercial vehicles screened.

screened. 50 safety inspections conducted.

conducted. 137 citations issued for failure to stop, safety, or mechanical violations.

issued for failure to stop, safety, or mechanical violations. One warrant arrest made.

Commercial Vehicle inspection (Photo by Fort Collins Police)

Commercial Motor Vehicles were required to stop at designated Ports of Entry, where law enforcement officers reviewed driver documentation, assessed vehicle conditions, and ensured the proper transport of hazardous materials. These inspections play a crucial role in preventing accidents and promoting safer roadways for all motorists.

Commercial Vehicle pulled over on highway (Photo by Fort Collins Police)

“This was a successful enforcement operation that highlights the strong partnership among Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies to improve roadway safety,” said Sergeant David Lindsay, who supervises the FCPS Traffic Enforcement Unit. “Enforcement initiatives like these allow us to focus on specific behaviors while delivering a united message on commercial transport safety.”

As Northern Colorado experiences continued growth and increasing commercial traffic, collaborative efforts like this remain vital in reducing traffic hazards and ensuring compliance with safety regulations.

For more information on local traffic enforcement and safety initiatives, visit Fort Collins Police Services.

