Messages of Hope Shine at Windsor’s Water Lantern Festival

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Families share messages of love and community at Boardwalk Park

Windsor, Colo. – Thousands of people came together at Boardwalk Community Park on Saturday night for the Water Lantern Festival, transforming Windsor Lake into a glowing reflection of love, peace, and unity across Northern Colorado.

Thousands of Lanterns float on the shore of Windsor Lake while thousands of people watch in silence (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

The festival drew families and visitors from across the region. Before sunset, attendees personalized lanterns with heartfelt messages, prayers, and drawings. Some honored loved ones, while others expressed hopes for peace or reflections on community.

From the stage, participants shared stories of resilience, connection, and gratitude. After nightfall, the lanterns were released from the shore, floating gently across the lake and casting a warm glow that mirrored the spirit of togetherness for which the event is known.

Lanterns float on Windsor Lake at the Water Lantern Festival (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

“I just can’t believe how many people are here. It’s peaceful and one of the most memorable events I have ever been to,” said Shane from Cheyenne. “It took me over an hour to drive here, but I don’t care. This event was worth it.”

For many, the evening was about more than just spectacle—it was a reminder of the power of community to unite people from all walks of life.

Messages from the Water Lantern Festival in Windsor (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

“The beautiful thing about this festival is that people from all over the place are coming together to share whatever message they want,” said Sarah from Loveland. “When you write it on the lantern, it’s one thing, but when you put it in the water and let it float among the thousands of other messages — it gave me chills. Tonight was amazing.”

For more information about the festival, please visit waterlanternfestival.com.

Source material from the Water Lantern Festival and the Journalist’s first-hand observations