Two Arrested in Craig on Class 1 Drug Felony Charges Following Methamphetamine Seizure

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Craig police, Moffat County deputies, and ACET uncover weapons and narcotics in a coordinated meth arrest raid.

CRAIG, Colo. – A major narcotics investigation in Northwest Colorado has led to the meth arrest of two individuals on the state’s most serious drug charges.

On the morning of September 19, the All Crimes Enforcement Team (ACET), with assistance from the Craig Police Department, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and the Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at an apartment on West 6th Street in Craig.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Dustin Hyatt and 46-year-old Tanya Vallejos on allegations of illegal distribution of methamphetamine. Due to the significant quantity seized, both face Class 1 Drug Felonies—the most severe level of drug felony under Colorado law.

Investigators also recovered a rifle, three handguns, and other weapons inside the apartment. Hyatt, a previously convicted felon, was additionally charged with Possession of Weapons by a Previous Offender.

Hyatt has a prior criminal history in the region. Earlier this year, he was arrested in connection with voyeuristic photographs taken inside a Steamboat Springs restaurant restroom. He has since pleaded guilty to Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification, a Class 1 misdemeanor, with sentencing set for November 19.

ACET, which includes members from law enforcement agencies across Moffat and Routt counties, is tasked with disrupting drug trafficking operations in Northwest Colorado. Officials encouraged residents to report suspected drug activity to their local authorities. This will lead to more meth arrests.

At this stage of the meth arrest case, all charges remain allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Read the full release from the Craig Police Department.

Attribution: Source Craig Police Department