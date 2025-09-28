Sexually Violent Predator Notification Issued in Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office posts online information through October 10 to enhance community safety

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has announced that information regarding the presence of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) will be posted online from Friday, September 26, 2025, through Friday, October 10, 2025. The information is being shared in accordance with Colorado law to notify residents and support public safety, as an alternative to an in-person community meeting.

The notice is issued pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes 16-13-901 through 16-13-905, which require law enforcement agencies to notify the public about SVPs on an active basis. While deputies may share details with the community, the Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that it has no legal authority to restrict where an offender may live. Unless court-imposed restrictions apply, offenders are constitutionally free to reside where they choose.

Parents are advised to review the material carefully before discussing it with their children, as the content is not suitable for minors to view independently. The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that the primary purpose of these notifications is safety and awareness, not harassment. Any vigilante activity, threats, or intimidation directed at the offender, family members, or law enforcement will be treated as criminal behavior.

To search the most current information on registered sex offenders (and their locations), you can visit the links below:

Also, please see North Forty News’ previous coverage of this ongoing public safety issue: Sexually Violent Predator Notification Issued by Fort Collins Police.

For additional questions, community members may contact Investigative Technician Harry Bowen at 970-498-5142.