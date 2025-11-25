New Mural, Play Court, and Outdoor Games Coming to Greeley’s Hoshiko Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rodarte Community Center partners with local artist to expand youth-focused public space

Greeley families will soon see a colorful transformation at Hoshiko Park and the Rodarte Community Center, where a significant upgrade—funded through Community Development Improvement Funds—will bring new recreation options, a custom mural, and improved lighting to a vital neighborhood gathering place.

Beginning this winter, the site will undergo construction to add a new basketball court, outdoor game areas, and a vibrant art feature designed with local youth. Northern Colorado families who use Rodarte’s programs and the surrounding park will benefit from expanded year-round recreation and a renewed sense of community pride.

A Focus on Youth, Art, and Community Pride

The project adds four-square, tetherball, hopscotch, game tables, and two concrete cornhole sets, along with new site furnishings and landscaping. Updated lighting will make the area more welcoming and safer for early-evening use.

Public art remains a central theme at the Rodarte Community Center. Its east wall already displays a well-known mural by Greeley artist Armando Silva—created to inspire youth to dream big. The new improvements continue that tradition by integrating art directly into the play area.

Local artist and educator Felisha Bustos will collaborate with Rodarte youth to design and hand-paint a custom mural across the basketball court surface. The final artwork will reflect their creativity, culture, and aspirations, offering the community another permanent piece of youth-driven public art.

Construction Timeline

Fall 2025:

Crews will remove the old play area and prepare the site beginning in early December. Work should take about two weeks, and the area will remain fenced off through winter and early spring for safety.

Spring 2026:

Installation of the concrete court, game areas, furnishings, sod, irrigation, and other upgrades will take place. The artist will complete the court mural once installation dates are confirmed.

Project updates will be posted on Greeley Recreation’s social media channels as construction moves forward. For more on Greeley Recreation, visit: https://greeleyrec.com

Source: City of Greeley