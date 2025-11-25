Garage Fire Contained in Northeast Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Neighbor Action and Quick Response Prevent Larger Damage

Firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority quickly contained a garage fire Monday in the 2500 block of Ridgecrest Road, just east of Terry Lake in northeast Fort Collins. A neighbor spotted smoke coming from the attached garage, called 911, and alerted occupants inside the home—actions that helped prevent the fire from spreading.

Garage Fire, 2500 block of Ridgecrest Road, Northeast Fort Collins

Two people inside were able to exit before firefighters arrived. Crews then located and safely retrieved the household dog, Davis, and reunited him with his owner.



Fire crews attacked the garage fire and confirmed it had not extended into the home. Light smoke did enter the residence, and firefighters ventilated the house before clearing the scene. No injuries were reported.



Poudre Fire Authority investigators remained on site to determine the cause of the fire.



