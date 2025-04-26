Northern Colorado Firehouses Honor the Past, Embrace the Future

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Two Northern Colorado fire departments are celebrating powerful moments in their community service histories—one by stepping into the future with a brand-new station, and the other by reflecting proudly on more than a century of firefighting tradition.

This week, the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) officially moved into its newly completed Station 7 in LaPorte, while the town of Berthoud took a moment to honor a legacy of courage going back over 100 years. Together, these milestones represent the evolving landscape of emergency services in the region—and the dedication that has always remained the same.

LaPorte: A New Chapter in Community Protection

Poudre Fire Authority raises the flag for the first time at the new Fire Station 7 in Laporte on April 21, 2025 (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

On April 21, PFA firefighters from A-shift raised the flag outside their new Station 7 facility at 3016 W. County Road 54G, officially beginning service from the upgraded location. This station replaces the original Station 7, built in 1976 on Overland Trail. The modernized building enhances operational capabilities with improved space for crews and equipment and includes advanced vehicles like a Rosenbauer Commander engine, a brush truck, and rescue boats for swiftwater emergencies.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“This new station reflects the growing needs of the LaPorte area,” said PFA officials. “We’re excited to better serve our community with this upgraded space.”

The community is invited to celebrate with PFA at a grand opening event on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festivities will include:

Guided station tours

Equipment demos, including engines and rescue vehicles

Local snacks from Laporte vendors

Swag giveaways and family-friendly fun

More details can be found at poudre-fire.org.

Berthoud: Over 100 Years of Firefighting History

(Photo courtesy Berthoud Historical Society)

At the same time, the Berthoud community is honoring its proud past. In 1916, a newspaper clipping from the Berthoud Bulletin described a harrowing early spring blaze that nearly destroyed a farm just outside town. Fierce winds carried embers from a trash fire, quickly igniting nearby straw and threatening the L.P. Curtis barn and outbuildings.

“Only the prompt and efficient work of the Berthoud fire department saved the barn and other outbuildings from destruction,” the article read.

This story, recently re-shared by the Berthoud Historical Society, captures the same spirit of service that defines the department today. The Berthoud Fire Protection District has served the community since 1888, and they continue to preserve that legacy through both service and storytelling.

As part of their historical outreach, the department maintains a public display on the south side of Station 61 on Welch Avenue—created with community donations and maintained by the Caretakers of Tradition.

“It’s amazing to reflect on how far we’ve come, and how dedicated the people of Berthoud have always been,” said a district spokesperson. “Our past reminds us why we do what we do.”

Visit berthoudhistoricalsociety.org to learn more about the town’s rich firefighting heritage.

Honoring Service, Past and Present

These two stories—one rooted in historic valor and the other in modern innovation—demonstrate Northern Colorado’s deep respect for public safety. Whether moving into a state-of-the-art station or preserving the memory of a 1916 fire call, our region’s fire departments remain symbols of courage, commitment, and community pride.

Stay up to date with local fire departments, events, and safety tips at northfortynews.com.