Cyber Crimes Unit Rescues Missing Juvenile, Arrests Fort Collins Man

On April 18, 2025, Fort Collins Police Services Cyber Crimes Unit located a missing juvenile from Missouri during a search at a Fort Collins residence, leading to the arrest of a registered sex offender.

Detectives received a tip from a Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force detective about a possible kidnapping case involving a juvenile missing since December 2024. Investigators identified a possible location in the 800 block of Warren Landing and executed a search warrant with assistance from the Fort Collins Police SWAT Team.

Inside, officers contacted Maximilian Bondrescu (DOB: 08/30/1980), who initially denied the juvenile’s presence. However, a thorough search revealed the missing juvenile hidden inside. Bondrescu was immediately taken into custody.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



He faces the following charges:

Class 2 Felony – Second Degree Kidnapping – Child

– Second Degree Kidnapping – Child Class 3 Felony – Sexual Assault on a Child – Pattern of Abuse

– Sexual Assault on a Child – Pattern of Abuse Class 4 Felony – Second Degree Assault

– Second Degree Assault Class 5 Felony – False Imprisonment – Minor Locked in Room

– False Imprisonment – Minor Locked in Room Class 1 Misdemeanor – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

– Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Class 2 Misdemeanor – Child Abuse

– Child Abuse Class 2 Misdemeanor – Harboring a Minor

– Harboring a Minor Class 2 Misdemeanor – Obstructing a Peace Officer

Investigators determined that Bondrescu rented a vehicle, traveled to Missouri to meet the juvenile, and transported her back to Colorado. The victim reported being held against her will and forced to work for Bondrescu’s snow removal company, FoCo Sno GO, while wearing a mask to conceal her identity and age.

Fort Collins Police are asking any former clients of FoCo Sno GO to contact Detective David Guy at (970) 416-2026.

“The importance of the work done by the Fort Collins Police Cyber Crimes Unit, and similar units across the nation, plays a vital role in helping to keep our children safe. Had it not been for the diligent work of these detectives, the juvenile could have continued to be victimized,” said Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky.

Because the case involves sexual assault allegations and a juvenile victim, additional details are restricted under statutory protections. All charges are allegations at this stage, and the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

For more updates on local law enforcement efforts, visit northfortynews.com.