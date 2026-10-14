Poudre Fire Authority Hosts Wildfire Prevention Event in Laporte

Residents can learn how to protect their homes, meet local firefighters and register for free wildfire mitigation services.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents of Laporte, Bellvue, and surrounding Northern Colorado communities have an opportunity to learn practical ways to reduce wildfire risk at a free community fire prevention event on Wednesday, October 14, at Poudre Fire Authority Station 7.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and will bring together firefighters, community members, and representatives from Xcel Energy to discuss wildfire preparedness, property protection, and local infrastructure improvements.

Poudre Fire Authority is encouraging homeowners to consider how vegetation, landscaping and other conditions around their properties can influence wildfire vulnerability. Attendees will have an opportunity to speak directly with firefighters about steps they can take to make their homes safer.

One of the event’s featured services is free chipping registration for Laporte and Bellvue residents. The program helps property owners address vegetation and woody debris that can contribute to wildfire hazards. Registration will be available on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Representatives will also share information about Xcel Energy’s underground utility project and its connection to local infrastructure.

Beyond wildfire education, the gathering will include an on-site immunization clinic, free pizza from Laporte, pie from Me Oh My, and opportunities for families to meet their local firefighters.

The event is part of ongoing community efforts to encourage wildfire awareness and preparedness in Northern Colorado, where homes near grasslands, wooded areas, and foothills can face seasonal fire risks.

Event Details

What: Community Fire Prevention Event

When: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 4–6 p.m.

Where: Poudre Fire Authority Station 7, Laporte

Admission: Free

Activities: Wildfire prevention education, free chipping registration, immunization clinic, food, and firefighter meet-and-greet

Residents can find additional information through Poudre Fire Authority’s community event page.