Poudre River Forum Honors Dale Trowbridge

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Veteran water leader named 2026 Poudre Pioneer for decades of service across the basin

A longtime leader in irrigated agriculture and water management will be recognized this spring as the 2026 Poudre Pioneer during the annual Poudre River Forum at Aims Community College.

Dale Trowbridge has spent 50 years working and living in the Poudre River Basin, helping shape water operations that continue to impact farms, cities, and communities across Northern Colorado. His career includes work with the New Cache la Poudre River Irrigating Company (Greeley No. 2 Canal), the Cache la Poudre Reservoir Company (Timnath Reservoir), and the Lower Poudre Augmentation Company, among other efforts related to basin-wide water management.

Organizers say Trowbridge’s career reflects both the history and the future of water in the region. Over the decades, he has witnessed rapid population growth, shifting agricultural needs, and mounting pressure on limited water supplies.

While cooperation has long defined the Poudre River Basin, Trowbridge notes that increasing competition for water resources is creating more complex challenges for stakeholders.

“If we stop talking, then differing viewpoints are not being understood,” he said. “Resolution cannot happen. We MUST stay at the table. We MUST continue the conversation.”

The Poudre River Forum will take place on Friday, March 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Aims Community College Welcome Center. The event brings together agricultural producers, municipal leaders, environmental advocates, water managers, and community members for a day of discussion about the basin’s future.

Tickets and event details are available online at https://ow.ly/SRT350XVHCz.

Sponsors supporting the event include Merrick & Company, Greeley Water, Northern Water, City of Fort Collins Natural Areas, City of Fort Collins Utilities, Platte River Power Authority, EPS Group, Inc., SWCA Environmental Consultants, Morning Fresh Dairy Farm, and Horse & Dragon Brewing Company.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre River Forum organizers.