Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Seeks Wildfire Input

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents urged to complete Community Wildfire Protection Plan survey by March 9

Residents in the Rist Canyon area have until March 9 to weigh in on a new Community Wildfire Protection Plan that will help shape how local wildfire risks are addressed in the years ahead. The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department is asking community members to complete a short survey to ensure the updated plan reflects local concerns, property conditions, and emergency preparedness priorities.

The department has already received numerous thoughtful responses, but says broader participation is critical to building a plan that accurately represents the entire response area. The CWPP will guide mitigation efforts, emergency planning, and funding opportunities to protect homes and infrastructure in this wildfire-prone region of western Larimer County.

Residents who live south of Poudre Canyon, north of Stringtown Gulch, east of Pennock Pass, and west of the bottom of Rist Canyon are encouraged to participate. Fire officials say they are especially hoping to hear from residents in the Whale Rock area, where survey participation has been limited so far.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and is available online at https://rcvfd.org/cwpp/survey. Community members can also learn more about the department and its programs at https://rcvfd.org.

Community wildfire protection planning is an important step in strengthening defensible space efforts, evacuation coordination, and long-term resilience in Northern Colorado’s foothill communities.

Attribution: Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department