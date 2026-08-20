Realities Ride Marks 25 Years With Record Attempt

Loveland weekend combines motorcycle poker run, live music and fundraising for Northern Colorado children

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts and community members are expected to gather in Loveland Aug. 28 and 29 as Realities For Children celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Realities Ride & Rally, an event supporting children who have experienced abuse, neglect or other hardships.

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The Fort Collins-based nonprofit will host the weekend at Grimm Brothers, 815 14th St. SW in Loveland. The celebration includes live music, a motorcycle show, family activities, a scenic Northern Colorado ride and an attempt to set a new motorcycle stunt world record.

Realities-Ride-2025_(Courtesy Realities For Children, photo by David-Grossman)

Realities For Children Executive Director Craig Secher founded the ride 25 years ago with just 70 participants. The event grew dramatically, and in 2013, Guinness World Records recognized it as the “World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run” after 1,531 riders participated.

“I have been riding motorcycles my entire life, so creating an event for people who love the freedom of the ride to help children in need was an easy call,” Secher said. “In my experience, bikers are some of the most generous people.”

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This year, organizers hope to add another record to the event’s history. On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team plans to attempt a world record by having 12 men ride on four motorcycles for a quarter-mile.

Pam and Rob Rogge from Loveland have participated in 24 of the 25 iterations of the Realities Ride & Rally. (Courtesy Realities For Children)

Rally Starts Friday Night

The free community rally begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, with Brian Brooks’ Sundown Rising taking the stage as the motorcycle show gets underway.

The evening will also feature a kids’ zone, beer garden, food trucks and vendor marketplace. The “Battle of the Beards” begins at 6 p.m., followed by a performance from the Matt Skinner Band. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

People do not need to ride motorcycles to participate in the weekend’s activities.

Realities-Ride-2025 Flag in reverse skydivers (Courtesy Realities For Children, photo by David-Grossman)

Saturday Ride Supports Children

Saturday check-in begins at 8 a.m., followed by a scenic motorcycle ride through Northern Colorado. After the ride, participants and the public are invited back to Grimm Brothers for the After Ride Rally and the Seattle Cossacks’ record attempt.

The event raises money and awareness for Realities For Children, which provides emergency and ongoing support for children who have been abused, neglected or are considered at risk throughout Northern Colorado.

According to the organization, Realities For Children provided emergency funding assistance to 5,897 children in 2025 and raises funds supporting 40 partner agencies.

Loveland residents Pam and Rob Rogge have participated in 24 of the event’s 25 years.

“When we ride together, we let them know that there are people who care for them and they are not alone,” the couple said. “We are proud that we have been on the Realities Ride for the last 24 of the 25 years!”

Secher said sponsors cover event costs so registration proceeds can directly support children.

“Thanks to our sponsors, 100% of every registration directly serves children in need — so that together, we can make certain that every mile helps a child,” Secher said.

More information, including ride details and registration, is available at realitiesride.com.

Source: Realities For Children

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