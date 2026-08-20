Larimer County Scambuster Warns of Latest Fraud Tactics

Romance schemes, fake warrants, rental fraud and remote-access scams highlighted in August

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County residents are being warned about scams targeting bank accounts, rental deposits, job seekers and families of people recently arrested.

Community Message

In the August 2026 Scambusters newsletter, Barbara EJ Bennett, chief scambuster with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, highlights recent fraud tactics and urges residents to slow down before sending money or providing personal information.

Fake Warrants and Inmate Scams

Scammers continue to impersonate law enforcement, sometimes claiming a resident has a warrant for missing jury duty. Callers may spoof official phone numbers and demand payment through cryptocurrency, cash deposits or other difficult-to-trace methods.

The Sheriff’s Office stresses that law enforcement does not call residents and demand money.

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Families of people recently arrested are also being targeted. Scammers can combine public jail records with information from social media and internet searches, then impersonate deputies and demand money for bond, early release, monitoring equipment or other supposed programs.

Residents should hang up and contact the jail directly using independently verified contact information.

Romance, Rental and Job Scams

Online romance scams can develop over months as scammers establish trust before asking for money or financial information. Bennett cited a recent case involving losses of more than $70,000 over roughly a year and a half.

Rental scams are another concern. Fraudsters may advertise homes they do not own, arrange remote access for prospective tenants and collect deposits or personal information. Renters should verify property ownership through public records and be suspicious of requests for cryptocurrency, wire transfers, cash apps or gift cards.

Job seekers can face similar tactics. Scammers posing as legitimate employers may conduct online interviews and then require new hires to purchase phones, computers, software or other equipment with a promise of reimbursement.

Beware of Fake Refunds and Remote Access

Some scams begin with an email claiming the recipient was charged for something they did not purchase. After the victim calls a number in the message, the scammer requests remote computer access to process a supposed refund.

The scammer may then claim too much money was accidentally refunded and demand repayment. Fake banking screens can make it appear that money was deposited when no transaction occurred.

Residents should contact businesses independently rather than using links or phone numbers contained in suspicious messages and should never grant an unknown caller remote access to a computer.

Watch How Scammers Want Payment

A common warning sign is the payment method. Scammers frequently request cryptocurrency, wire transfers, gift cards or payments through services such as Zelle, Venmo and other cash apps.

They may also tell victims not to discuss the transaction or insist they stay on the phone while sending money.

“Take them seriously and STOP before hitting send,” Bennett advises residents who encounter scam warnings during financial transactions.

Residents can find additional fraud-prevention information through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, August 2026 Scambusters Newsletter

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