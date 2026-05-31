Recovery Project Marks Colorado Milestones

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins event combines mental health awareness, art, and community support during Colorado’s 150th anniversary celebration

A statewide behavioral health initiative will make a stop in Fort Collins on June 2 as part of Colorado’s dual celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary.

Community Message

The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) will host a Recovery Cards Project celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Ave. The event will highlight recovery, mental health awareness, and community connection through art and personal messages of encouragement.

The Recovery Cards Project partners with libraries across Colorado to distribute behavioral health resources and recovery-themed artwork. This year, organizers created eight new cards centered on recovery, including special commemorative designs recognizing the America 250 and Colorado 150 milestones.

The Fort Collins event will begin with a panel discussion featuring representatives from the Behavioral Health Administration, Colorado Artists in Recovery, the Recovery Cards Project, and the Larimer County Health District. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a community card-signing activity, writing messages of encouragement that will later be shared through local community partners.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Throughout the spring, commemorative Recovery Cards have been displayed at Poudre Libraries locations, where residents can leave supportive notes for people they may never meet but who may benefit from words of hope and encouragement.

The event coincides with ongoing efforts to promote mental health awareness and recovery resources across Colorado communities. Information and materials in both English and Spanish will be available for attendees.

More information about the Recovery Cards Project and behavioral health resources is available through the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration at https://bha.colorado.gov.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our .

Attribution: Information provided by the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration.