Denver Airport Plans New Pedestrian Walkways

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New tunnels connecting concourses aim to improve reliability and flexibility for Northern Colorado travelers using Denver International Airport.

Denver International Airport is moving forward with plans to build pedestrian walkways between its concourses, a project designed to give travelers an alternative way to move through one of the world’s busiest airports.

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Announced by Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Denver International Airport Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington, the project will repurpose portions of the airport’s existing underground baggage tunnels to create walkable connections between Concourses A, B, and C. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

For Northern Colorado residents who frequently travel through Denver International Airport for business, family visits, and vacations, the project could provide an additional option during busy travel periods or temporary train disruptions.

Airport officials said the pedestrian walkways were selected as the preferred alternative to the airport train system for passengers moving between concourses. The new routes are intended to complement—not replace—the existing train network.

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“This is a big win for Denver’s travelers and for our entire community,” Johnston said in announcing the project. He noted that travelers have consistently requested more reliable and flexible ways to move between concourses.

The project is part of the airport’s Vision 100 strategic plan, which prepares Denver International Airport for an eventual 100 million annual passengers. Airport leaders say passenger traffic and international connections continue to grow, making additional transportation options increasingly important.

The airport has already invested more than $75 million in train modernization efforts and expects additional train cars and system upgrades in the coming years. Officials emphasized that the pedestrian walkways will provide added resilience while supporting future growth.

Airline partners, including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines, voiced support for the project, citing benefits for connecting passengers and operational reliability.

The announcement follows several years of major infrastructure investments at Denver International Airport, including the addition of 39 new gates across its concourses and the ongoing renovation of the Jeppesen Terminal’s Great Hall, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

Denver International Airport generates more than $47 billion in economic activity annually and serves as a major transportation hub for Colorado residents. More information is available at FlyDenver.com.

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Attribution: Information provided by Denver International Airport.