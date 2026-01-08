Greeley Man Finds Hope After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Advanced neurosurgery and compassionate care help a 25-year-old face a life-changing diagnosis

A Greeley man is sharing a powerful story of resilience and recovery after a sudden medical emergency revealed a malignant brain tumor just days before Christmas, underscoring the impact of advanced care available in Northern Colorado.

Jonathan Byrd, 25, experienced an unexpected seizure in December 2024 that led to a diagnosis of anaplastic astrocytoma, a high-grade malignant brain tumor. The diagnosis launched him into a whirlwind of emergency care, difficult decisions, and major life adjustments.

“Dec. 20, I’ll never forget that date,” Byrd said. “That was super scary. Being that vulnerable and out of control with my own mind.”

After initially feeling dismissed by another health system, Byrd was referred to Banner Health MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center, where he met Sam Haider, a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon. Byrd said the experience was immediately different, marked by personal attention and a clear focus on his long-term goals.

Byrd’s tumor was located in the motor cortex, the area of the brain responsible for the movement of the arms and legs. Using advanced techniques, including electrical brain mapping and intra-operative neuronavigation, Dr. Haider was able to remove approximately 95 percent of the tumor without causing weakness or neurological damage. Another surgeon had previously warned Byrd that surgery carried a 50 percent risk of paralysis.

Jonathan Byrd’s Brain Tumor (Photo courtesy Banner Health MD Anderson Cancer Center)

“My brain was open to the world one day, and I was out of the hospital the next,” Byrd said. “I was shocked at how fast I recovered. It’s hard to put into words how thankful and grateful I am.”

Following surgery, Byrd completed radiation treatment and began oral chemotherapy. In late September, imaging showed a recurrence of the aggressive tumor. He underwent a second surgery that resulted in the complete removal of the recurrent tumor and has since healed with full strength, a positive indicator for his continued recovery.

Jonathan Byrd’s scar from brain surgery (Photo courtesy Banner Health MD Anderson Cancer Center)

“I’m thrilled about my future,” Byrd said. “Dr. Haider truly made me feel safe. He took the time to get to know me and my family, and that made all the difference.”

While Byrd continues to experience both good days and challenging ones, his prognosis remains encouraging. He hopes his story highlights the importance of compassionate, advanced medical care close to home for Northern Colorado residents.

Attribution: Banner Health