Traffic Cameras Coming to US 36 Corridor from Lyons to Estes Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT installs fiber optic cable and cameras to improve safety, communication, and response times in Northern Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is set to launch a major technology project beginning September 29, bringing fiber optic cable to Colorado Highway 66 and installing new traffic cameras along US Highway 36 from Lyons to Estes Park.

The project will enhance traffic safety, emergency response, and community connectivity in Boulder and Larimer counties. Contractor Dillie and Kuhn will install fiber optic cable from I-25 to Lyons, enabling better support for the US 36 camera network. In addition to powering CDOT’s systems, the fiber optic cable extends internet access to local communities, helps manage traffic equipment, and improves communication for emergency services.

Motorists can expect shoulder closures while the fiber optic installation is underway. Once complete, crews will move operations to US 36, where traffic cameras will be added.

“CDOT cameras help get first responders to the scene faster since they are monitored by our Operation Centers 24 hours a day,” said Heather Paddock, CDOT Regional Transportation Director. “The cameras also assist the public and our plows to understand road conditions before going out. Having the cameras along US 36 will be greatly beneficial as the canyon corridor has experienced flood, fire, strong winds, and heavy snow over the years.”

The cameras will be publicly available on CoTrip.org or through the mobile app, allowing drivers to check conditions before traveling. Research shows traffic cameras not only improve safety for responders but also encourage safer driving behavior among motorists.

Schedule and Impacts

The Colorado Highway 66 and US 36 improvements are scheduled through December 2026. Work will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with minimal anticipated impacts to drivers.

For more details about the project, visit the CDOT project page, call 970-844-0415, or email [email protected].