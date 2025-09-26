A Message of Hope

By Jody Shadduck-McNally | Larimer County Commissioner

Jody Shadduck-McNally

When you visit the Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Longview Acute Care Facility, you’re greeted by a beautiful bronze sculpture, a profound symbol of what we strive for: a welcoming beacon of light symbolizing hope, compassion, and support. This artwork is more than just an aesthetic addition; it embodies our collective commitment to overall well-being.

I invite you to join me in amplifying this message of hope and care throughout our community. The past five years have seen a decrease in suicide deaths in Larimer County, a tangible impact of our collaborative efforts between Longview Behavioral Health Services, emergency services, law enforcement, and SummitStone Health Partners.

This month, we’re proud to celebrate another milestone, the opening of the Longview Acute Care Facility. Beginning this fall, the Acute Care Facility, with its specialized licensure, will finally enable us to provide extended overnight and short-term care for youth, for crisis stabilization and withdrawal management. The Acute Care Facility addresses a critical and long-standing need within Larimer County.

The month of September is dedicated to Suicide Prevention Awareness. Although suicide deaths have decreased in Larimer County within the last five years, they have crept back up again, particularly among our youth. While this rise is deeply concerning, it only strengthens our resolve. We’re more determined than ever to continue our collaborative work with our dedicated partners to comprehensively address the behavioral health needs of our county. We believe we’re stronger together, and we must advocate for people of all ages to “connect to protect” and save lives through strong, positive relationships. This year’s suicide prevention theme powerfully underscores the vital role that supportive connections play in mitigating suicide risk.

Suicide Prevention Awareness isn’t just about raising awareness; it’s a dedicated effort for actively reducing the persistent stigma surrounding mental health and behavioral health challenges. It’s a time to prominently promote the vast array of local resources available to those in need in our community. It reminds us that mental health is every bit as important as physical health, and that unwavering help and support are always accessible for anyone grappling with troubling thoughts.

In addition to fostering open dialogues about mental health, we are also tackling other critical conversations through our juvenile gun safety coalition campaign, which shares the overarching goal of saving lives. The campaign focuses on the often “awkward” but essential conversation with others about responsible gun ownership, storage, and access. The campaign works in tandem with our coalition’s suicide prevention video, “It Only Takes a Moment,” emphasizing the interconnectedness of these life-saving initiatives. I encourage everyone to learn about these efforts by visiting https://www.larimer.gov/cja/juvenile-gun-safety.

Simple, genuine acts of kindness, the power of active and empathetic listening, and the willingness to direct someone toward professional help can be a life-saving intervention. If someone you know is struggling, please don’t hesitate to reach out. There’s always hope and help available. I urge you to join me in cultivating and radiating this vital message of hope and care throughout our community.

It’s my humble honor to serve as a county commissioner and work hard on your behalf.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County.