Canvas Community Classic Returns Sept. 26 at CSU’s Canvas Stadium

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Event highlights local high school athletics and community spirit in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS – Thousands of students, families, and fans are expected to gather at Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium on Friday, September 26, for the fourth annual Canvas Community Classic, presented by Canvas Credit Union.

The doubleheader event has quickly grown into one of Northern Colorado’s signature fall traditions, giving high school athletes the unique opportunity to compete on a Division I field while uniting the community in school pride.

This year’s games will feature:

Fort Collins vs. Fossil Ridge at 4:30 p.m.

at 4:30 p.m. Timnath vs. Wellington at 7:30 p.m.

Since its launch in 2022, the Classic has combined the excitement of Friday night football with a strong commitment to giving back. At the 2025 event, Canvas Credit Union will donate $30,000 to the athletic programs at the four participating schools, with each receiving $5,000.

“Every year, this event reminds us what community really means,” said Steve Ferrero, Chief Community Engagement Officer at Canvas Credit Union. “It’s about more than football—it’s about recognizing the incredible students and educators in Poudre School District and creating moments they’ll remember long after graduation.”

Last year’s event drew more than 12,000 fans, and organizers expect attendance to surpass that milestone this fall. The 2026 Classic is already set to expand, with three games planned to include schools from Loveland, Berthoud, Windsor, and Severance, in addition to Poudre School District teams.

“The Canvas Community Classic has become a highlight of the school year,” said Brandon Carlucci, District Athletic Director. “Our student-athletes are energized by the chance to take the field at Canvas Stadium, and we’re grateful for Canvas Credit Union’s ongoing support in strengthening opportunities for all students.”

From spirited rivalries on the field to shared pride in the stands, the 2025 Canvas Community Classic is set to showcase the very best of Northern Colorado high school athletics.

Source, Canvas Credit Union