Unwrapping the History and Hidden Gems of Christmas in Northern Colorado

Christmas in Northern Colorado has always been a season of magic, community, and cherished traditions. From the bustling streets of Fort Collins to the heartwarming displays in Loveland and Greeley, each town weaves its own holiday story, blending history and modern cheer. This Christmas, let’s unwrap some of the fascinating historical tales and lesser-known holiday gems that make our region so special.

Fort Collins: A Glimpse into the Past

The rich history of Fort Collins lends a nostalgic charm to the holiday season. Downtown Fort Collins, adorned with shimmering lights, echoes its origins as a military fort in the 1860s. While many know about the annual lighting ceremony, few are aware of the local legend that inspired the tradition. It’s said that in the early 1900s, a resident named Florence “Flossie” Busby decorated her home with hundreds of candles to brighten the neighborhood during a particularly harsh winter. Her festive spirit is thought to have sparked the city’s love for holiday illuminations.

A hidden gem worth exploring is the Avery House’s Christmas display. This historic home, built in 1879, transforms into a Victorian wonderland during the holidays. The guided tours offer insights into 19th-century holiday customs, complete with vintage ornaments and stories of Christmases past.

Loveland: The Sweetheart City’s Holiday Charm

Loveland, known for its Valentine’s Day festivities, also has a rich Christmas tradition. During the 1930s, the Great Depression couldn’t dampen the town’s holiday spirit. Community members would gather to create handmade decorations, a tradition that continues today through local craft fairs and events.

One hidden gem in Loveland is the Winona Outdoor Christmas Display. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this elaborate setup features vintage mechanical displays originally crafted in the 1950s. The collection includes hand-painted figures and whimsical scenes that captivate visitors young and old. It’s a piece of living history that brings the past to life with every twinkling light.

Greeley: A Celebration of Tradition

Greeley’s agricultural roots make it a unique setting for Christmas celebrations. The town’s Union Colony Civic Center hosts a variety of holiday performances, but the real gem lies in the Greeley History Museum’s holiday exhibit. This seasonal display delves into the traditions of early settlers, showcasing how they celebrated with limited resources but abundant creativity. From handmade gifts to recipes passed down through generations, the exhibit paints a vivid picture of a simpler, yet equally joyous, holiday season.

A lesser-known delight is the “Festival of Trees” at the Greeley Recreation Center. Beyond the beautifully decorated trees, this event includes a hidden display of antique ornaments and holiday memorabilia, offering a peek into Christmases of yesteryear.

Hidden Gems Across the Region

Beyond the city centers, Northern Colorado is dotted with smaller treasures that light up the holiday season. For instance, the Swetsville Zoo in Timnath, while not exclusively a holiday destination, takes on a special glow during December. The quirky sculptures, crafted from farm equipment and scrap metal, are often dressed up with lights and seasonal decorations, creating a whimsical holiday experience.

In Berthoud, the “Christmas in Berthoud” parade offers a slice of small-town Americana. This annual event features floats, carolers, and even a visit from Santa, embodying the community’s heartfelt spirit.

Finally, a visit to the Old Town Square in Fort Collins wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the hidden Ice Rink tucked behind the square. It’s a lesser-known spot perfect for family fun and a cup of hot cocoa.

Making New Memories

The beauty of Christmas in Northern Colorado lies in its blend of history and innovation. Every twinkling light, hand-crafted decoration, and shared story builds upon the legacy of those who came before us. As you explore the towns of Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley this holiday season, take a moment to appreciate the hidden gems and historical tales that make this region a truly magical place to celebrate.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and happy exploring!