Weld RE-4 Opens Doors for Preschoolers: Free Registration Now Available Through Universal Preschool Program

Windsor, Colo. – Families in Northern Colorado can now register their preschoolers for free, high-quality education as Weld RE-4 School District launches its participation in Colorado’s Universal Preschool (UPK) program for the 2025-2026 school year.

This initiative offers a fantastic opportunity for families to access no-cost preschool services at five elementary schools in the district, providing a solid foundation for young learners.

How to Register

Families interested in the Universal Preschool program can start the registration process by visiting upk.colorado.gov.

For Current Preschool Families

If your child is already enrolled in a Weld RE-4 preschool, has a sibling attending a district school, or if you’re a district employee, you can directly “match” with a Weld RE-4 preschool location. An email with details about school preferences and session confirmation has been sent to qualifying families.

For Families New to UPK

Families with children turning four by October 1, 2025, are eligible for up to 15 hours of funded preschool per week, with potential additional hours. New applicants can choose from their top 10 preferred providers. Matches will be announced during the first and second matching rounds on February 24 and March 24, 2025.

To apply:

Visit upk.colorado.gov. Search for Weld RE-4 School District in the provider list. Submit your application.

Why Choose Weld RE-4?

Weld RE-4 is dedicated to nurturing young learners with a focus on academic readiness and personal development. With qualified educators and a commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment, families can trust they’re giving their children a strong start.

For more information about Weld RE-4’s Preschool Program, visit bit.ly/RE4preschool or call 970-686-8091.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to prepare your child for success. Register today and secure your spot!