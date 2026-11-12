Wellington Food Pantry Seeks 300 Turkeys to Feed Local Families This Thanksgiving

Annual Stuff the Truck Turkey Drive invites Northern Colorado residents to donate turkeys or help provide complete holiday meals for families in need.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Wellington Food Pantry is calling on Northern Colorado residents to help ensure local families have a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season through its annual Stuff the Truck Turkey Drive.

The pantry has set a goal of collecting 300 turkeys for neighbors facing food insecurity and encourages community members to contribute either a frozen turkey or a monetary donation.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the organization hopes to bring families together around a traditional holiday meal, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“The heart of the holidays is a shared meal, but many families in our community are facing empty tables this Thanksgiving,” the organization shared in its appeal.

How to Help

Community members can participate in the Stuff the Truck Turkey Drive on Thursday, November 19, by donating a turkey.

Those who prefer to contribute financially can donate online to help purchase turkeys and holiday meal supplies.

$20 provides one Thanksgiving turkey.

$35 provides a complete holiday meal for a family, including a turkey and traditional side dishes.

The food pantry emphasizes that contributions of any size can help make Thanksgiving brighter for local families.

A Community Effort to Fill Every Plate

The annual turkey drive reflects Wellington’s tradition of neighbors helping neighbors, particularly during the holiday season when grocery expenses can place additional pressure on household budgets.

With a goal of 300 turkeys, the organization is encouraging residents, businesses, and community groups to participate.

Donations can be made through the Wellington Food Pantry’s online giving page:

Donate to the Wellington Food Pantry Turkey Drive

“Let’s make sure everyone has a reason to give thanks this year,” the organization said.