Windsor to Celebrate Completion of Downtown Backlots Parking Project November 18

Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks major infrastructure improvements and additional parking near Boardwalk Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Town of Windsor will celebrate the substantial completion of its downtown “backlots” parking project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 18, at 1:15 p.m.

The newly improved parking area, located between Main Street and Boardwalk Park at 107 5th Street, is designed to add parking while addressing key infrastructure needs in downtown Windsor.

The project included replacing an aging waterline, installing a new sewer line, and constructing a parking lot to support the area’s long-term growth and accessibility.

The improvements are part of Windsor’s 2023 voter-approved Ballot Measure 200, which supports infrastructure investments throughout the community.

“It’s exciting to see this project come together and bring much-needed improvements to a vital part of downtown,” said Brian Rowe, Windsor’s director of public works. “What was once behind the scenes is now taking center stage. These upgrades address essential infrastructure needs while also creating additional parking for residents and visitors to enjoy everything that Downtown Windsor has to offer.”

The project represents another investment in Windsor’s downtown infrastructure, supporting local businesses, residents, and visitors who frequent Main Street and Boardwalk Park.

Residents can learn more about Windsor’s infrastructure planning and upcoming projects through the town’s Capital Improvement Plan at Windsor Project Connect.

Event Details

Downtown Backlots Ribbon Cutting

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Location: 107 5th Street, Windsor

Host: Town of Windsor